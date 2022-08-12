Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Pride will march into the town centre tomorrow and everyone is invited to go along and join the colourful party.

The headline sponsor is Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), which will provide health tests, information and advice from two stalls.

Scott Williams, Paul Howard, Joseph Usher WWL, Councillor Flynn.

Joseph Usher, chairman of WWL’s LGBTQIA+ network, said: “My first experience at Pride was in 2001, when I had just come out as a young gay man.

“I will always remember how truly amazing it was, seeing the parade with all the bright colours.

"It gave me an overwhelming feeling of acceptance, being able to feel and say, ‘this is me and I am proud of myself to finally accept who I am’.

“I knew then that I belonged to an incredible community.

“Growing up and seeing Pride get bigger and better each year has been remarkable.”

The Wigan Council-backed event will begin shortly after 11am on Saturday with a community parade from Believe Square.

The Cheeky Girls will headline the entertainment on the Unity Stage on Market Place, appearing at around 3.25pm, and will be joined by a host of pop tribute stars.

These include Lucy Rose, with a set from her Absolute Britney show, Beeyonce as Beyonce, and Katy Ellis performing both as Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

Wigan Pride favourites and borough residents Josh Robinson and Zha Olu will perform both covers from the 2000s and original material.

In a last-minute announcement, local drag artist Gypsy Darling has been added to the line-up.

Action on the Unity Stage will begin at noon and run until 5.30pm.

The stage will be hosted by entertainer, teacher and MC Simon Humphreys and drag queen Elsa.

A BSL interpreter, provided by Topp Language Solutions, will also be available on this stage.

Believe Square will have acoustic performances from up-and-coming local artists from noon until 4.30pm.

The council’s lead member for equalities Coun Laura Flynn said: “I’m so excited that we’ll be able to come together as a borough on Saturday for what promises to be a fantastic event.

“It’s 50 years since Pride was first celebrated in the UK and we’ve made some important strides towards equality for the LGBTQ+ community during that time but there are still things to be done.

“I hope everyone will come along on Saturday to show their support, but also be mindful of the high temperatures that are forecast.”

This year’s official after-party will be at Revolution from 5.30pm and Wigan Youth Zone will offer entertainment for under 18s.

If anyone needs a break from the excitement of Wigan Pride, there will be a chill-out zone in the Grand Arcade.

Organisers have reminded people attending this year’s free event that weather warnings are in place for Saturday, with the high temperatures expected to continue.