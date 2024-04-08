Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The creation of Lowton Community Hub has taken place "against all odds", with a dedicated team working tirelessly over a period of five years to transform a vision of the hub into reality.

The grand opening on Sunday, April 28, will include a wide range of activities and entertainment for all ages, from face painting and a bouncy castle to live music and a martial arts festival, with the GB Sport jujitsu team demonstrating their skills.

The new community hub includes a purpose-built dojo housing Leigh Judo Academy

Attendees will have the chance to learn about the award-winning Leigh Judo Academy, housed within the hub's purpose-built dojo. The academy is dedicated to promoting the art of judo and providing top-notch training opportunities for aspiring athletes.

The hub will unveil its new physio and sports injury clinic during the opening weekend and there will be a community cafe serving up fresh, hot food and drinks.

Luke Brown, trustee of the hub, said: "Our goal is to create a vibrant and inclusive space where everyone feels welcome and valued.

"We’re passionate about promoting health and well-being within our community. The addition of our physio and sports injury clinic underscores our commitment to supporting individuals in their journey to optimal health and fitness.

The hub aims to make everyone feel valued and welcomed

"The grand opening weekend is just the beginning of our journey, and we can't wait to see the positive impact it will have on our community."

Mr Brown said the hub aims to become the heart of the neighbourhood, providing a welcoming space for residents to come together, connect and engage in a variety of enriching activities.

With its new state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to fostering community spirit, he said the the hub is “poised to become a cherished asset for generations to come”.

He added: "The grand opening of the Lowton Community Hub promises to be a weekend to remember, filled with laughter, excitement and the warm embrace of community spirit. All are invited to join in the celebration and experience first-hand the magic of this remarkable new addition to the neighbourhood.”