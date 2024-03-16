Looking back: 31 photographs taken at Run Wigan Festival over the years

Registration closes at midnight on Thursday and so far more than 1,100 people have entered the half marathon, 800 people have signed up for the 5k and 200 are in the family mile.
Here we look back at some of the action captured by our photographers at Run Wigan Festival since it started in 2017.
1. 2017
First Wigan Run Festival 2017 Photo: Paul Heyes
2. 2019
A runner having fun in fancy dress in the 5K in 2019. Photo: Julian Brown
3. 2017
First Wigan Run Festival saw thousands of runners take to the streets to take part in three different runs. The day kicked off with a half marathon followed by a 5K race and ended with a family fun run. The event was organised by the Wigan based Joining Jack charity. Jack Johnson aged 9, pictured the inspiration behind the charity, took part in the half marathon in a wheelchair pushed by former Rugby League players. Photo: Paul Heyes
4. 2017
2017 Photo: Paul Heyes
