Looking back: 31 photographs taken at Run Wigan Festival over the years

3 . 2017

First Wigan Run Festival saw thousands of runners take to the streets to take part in three different runs. The day kicked off with a half marathon followed by a 5K race and ended with a family fun run. The event was organised by the Wigan based Joining Jack charity. Jack Johnson aged 9, pictured the inspiration behind the charity, took part in the half marathon in a wheelchair pushed by former Rugby League players. Photo: Paul Heyes