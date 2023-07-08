News you can trust since 1853
Multi-award winning Wigan theatre company prepares for festival performance on the march

A Wigan-based production company is literally taking its latest project on the road at this weekend’s Streets Apart Festival.
By Matt Pennington
Published 8th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

ThickSkin Theatre’s latest work will be a new edition of its location-based audio play series This Is Where We Begin called Walk This Play and is a promenade work which features a number of well-known stopping points between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday July 9.

The new edition is available for free on the app store and allows you to take part at any time after the launch date.

These plays are designed for listeners while they walk, allowing people to experience an alternative audio guide of Wigan town, celebrating its past, present and future.

The Guardian described a previous production as "A vivid collage of life around us."The Guardian described a previous production as "A vivid collage of life around us."
The Guardian described a previous production as "A vivid collage of life around us."
    In an immersive experience, listeners will be transported inside the story, with each being unique to its location and uses a familiar route from a new perspective. Through narration and original music blended with the sights and sounds around you, Walk This Play takes you on a jounrey of imagination and discovery.

    Neil Bettles, director of the production, said: “We’re delighted to be presenting this new edition of our Walk This Play series featuring an original story bespoke to Wigan and a host of familiar landmarks around the town. As a resident company at The Old Courts, we’ve been working closely with a group of young creatives to create this play and we’re excited for the community in Wigan to experience the new edition.”

    As a company, ThickSkin is dedicated to developing and showcasing new talent, while reaching audiences who would not normally attend theatre.

    Rosie Scudder, co-artistic director at The Old Courts, said: “Streets Apart Festival will be a massive celebration of community and creativity. Wigan town centre will play host to a spectacular parade, and King Street will explode with colour and culture. This multi-arts festival is the culmination of years of close partnership work from organisations and individuals across the borough, and new

    collaborations with internationally renowned creatives.

    "The festival is a melting pot of artistic and community collaboration, and this feels like the perfect moment for new resident company ThickSkin to premiere Walk This Play; made with and for the people of Wigan.”

    For more information visit www.thickskintheatre.co.uk

