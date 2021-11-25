Podcasting brothers who share hilarious stories of teaching to visit Wigan for a live show

Brothers Lee and Adam Parkinson are taking their show Two Mr Ps in a Podcast on tour, which includes Wigan

Lee and Adam Parkinson - known as the Two Mr Ps - started their hit show Two Mr Ps in a Podcast three years

ago.

Within a year, it had become the number one education podcast, had more than four million episode listens and won the Listeners’ Choice Award at the Podcast for Business Awards 2021.

Now the pair are taking their podcast on 40 live dates across the UK, including a stop at The Old Courts in Wigan on Wednesday, April 6.

Lee said: “Two Mr Ps in a Podcast has been a joy to make. It’s an educational podcast where you don’t really learn anything!

“We love focusing on the weird and wonderful world of primary school life and I think everyone, not just teachers, will be able to relate to the universal experiences we’re going to have fun dissecting on this tour – after all, everyone went to school.

“We’re on a mission to prove that teachers are actually human and have a wicked sense of humour.”

The show will see the brothers tell stories from their experiences of teaching on the frontline in primary schools, reminisce about their own school days and celebrate the never-dull world of

education.

Lee has been a primary school teacher for 14 years and now works part-time at a school in Trafford, while leading training sessions in schools across the UK.

He has become one of the most followed teachers on social media in the UK, sharing both ideas and his hilarious insights into life as a class teacher.

His younger brother Adam, who works as a teaching assistant at a school in Salford, said: “We came up with the idea three years ago on a family holiday to Florida while we were sharing funny stories from school.

“Three years later we’ve had over four million listens and have performed sold-out live shows.

“It’s been amazing and I can’t wait to get back on the road with these new dates in 2022.”

Tickets for the show at The Old Courts, on Crawford Street, Wigan, are available by calling 0343 208 6015 or by clicking here.