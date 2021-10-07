Terror Mall will return to Wigan town centre this Halloween

Terror Mall- The Resistance, organised by Adrenaline Escape, will be held at The Galleries between October 27 and 31.

The last event sold-out within days back in 2019, with the same expected this time round, with tickets available now.

Daniel Brooks, co-owner of Adrenaline Escape said: “We’re really excited that we’ve been given the green light for Terror Mall in 2021.

“This was such a popular event last time we ran it. It’s a great live experience and perfect for Halloween, full of drama and suspense, anyone who takes part certainly won’t be disappointed.”

The Terror Mall sees people tasked with saving the world, with Zombies, played by actors, running wild.

Participants must find the antidote to save humanity.

To do so they must enter the Zombie lair and face them head on.

Simon Tucker, centre manager at The Galleries, said: “This event is really unique, the team at Adrenaline Escape had the vision to use some empty space creatively and it was hugely popular last time it took place.

“I’ve no doubt it will be a huge hit with anyone loving an adrenaline fuelled activity.”

Tickets are available by clicking here.