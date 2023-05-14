News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Popular Scrufts show set to return to Wigan

A family fun dog show is returning to Wigan by popular demand.

By Sian Jones
Published 14th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Scrufts will take place at Haigh Woodland Park on Saturday June 11.

The light-hearted event has a total of 10 categories with prizes for best old timer, quickest sit, best party trick, best junior handler, best rescue and of course, the best in show up for grabs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attractions will also include a DJ, street food, bar and all things “doggie” including a pet food stall and dog charity stalls.

Scrufts dog show is returning to Haigh Woodland ParkScrufts dog show is returning to Haigh Woodland Park
Scrufts dog show is returning to Haigh Woodland Park
Most Popular
    Read More
    Tributes to former Wigan landlord and DJ who has died aged just 38 after a long ...

    Proceeds from the event will go to Dogs For Good, an organisation which offers assistance dogs for adults and children with disabilities and autistic youngsters, and community dogs which offer therapy in neighbourhood and school settings.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Entries cost £3 and you can enter a maximum of two classes per dog at http://www.haighscrufts.co.uk/

    The winner of each class will be entered into the final class to win the ultimate accolade of Best In Show and the JK Memorial Trophy.

    Related topics:Wigan