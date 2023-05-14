Popular Scrufts show set to return to Wigan
A family fun dog show is returning to Wigan by popular demand.
Scrufts will take place at Haigh Woodland Park on Saturday June 11.
The light-hearted event has a total of 10 categories with prizes for best old timer, quickest sit, best party trick, best junior handler, best rescue and of course, the best in show up for grabs.
Attractions will also include a DJ, street food, bar and all things “doggie” including a pet food stall and dog charity stalls.
Proceeds from the event will go to Dogs For Good, an organisation which offers assistance dogs for adults and children with disabilities and autistic youngsters, and community dogs which offer therapy in neighbourhood and school settings.
Entries cost £3 and you can enter a maximum of two classes per dog at http://www.haighscrufts.co.uk/
The winner of each class will be entered into the final class to win the ultimate accolade of Best In Show and the JK Memorial Trophy.