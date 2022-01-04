Sea Fever (credit: Anthony Harrison)

Sea Fever, who released their debut album Folding Lines last year, will perform at the Old Courts on January 27 as part of their UK tour.

The five-piece formed in 2019, with Iwan Gronow, Beth Cassidy, Tom Chapman, Phil Cunningham and Elliot Barlow coming together.

Gronow said: “We wanted to work with each other for ages, so when we finally sat down in the studio, the band just seemed to come together naturally.

“It felt like we were really free to explore the kinds of music that have always inspired us, we dug right through the record crates of our minds to shape the sound of Sea Fever.”

Supporting the band in Wigan will be BBC Radio 6 presenter and Old Courts patron Chris Hawkins, who will perform a DJ set, before being followed by another band called Dirty Circus.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.theoldcourts.com