'Severe weather warnings' lead Wigan Council to cancel town centre event

As part of its Our Town Live event series this summer, Wigan Council was planning to bring a host of attractions to Tyldesley on Saturday.

But the event was cancelled on Friday afternoon due to the poor weather forecast.

The entertainment has been cancelled

On its This Is Wigan Facebook page, a council spokesman said: "We are regretfully postponing tomorrow's Our Town Live event at Tyldesley Square and Library, due to severe weather warnings.

"Keep an eye on our social media page for our rescheduled date to be announced soon!"

Information about Our Town Live and the other events planned can be found on the This Is Wigan social media pages or at bit.ly/OurTownLive