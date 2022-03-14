Still time to take part in this weekend's Run Wigan Festival

Trainers will be laced up and bibs pinned onto vests as final preparations are made for the return of Run Wigan Festival.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:42 pm

The popular event will be back in Wigan town centre on Sunday, after two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More

Read More
Organisers are in the driving seat as they prepare for Run Wigan Festival

Runners and walkers tackling the half marathon and 10-mile races will set off from Market Street at 9.30am, following by participants in the 5km race at 10.15am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Everyone will be given a medal as they cross the finishing line, with T-shirts also presented to half marathon finishers.

It will then be the turn of youngsters, as the popular family mile returns at 1pm.

Run Wigan Festival is one of the borough’s flagship sporting events organised by charity Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Hundreds of people have signed up for the races so far, with registration set to close at midnight on Thursday.

Run Wigan Festival's 5km race in 2019

To register to take part or find out more, go to runwiganfestivals.co.uk

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

WiganHundreds