The popular event will be back in Wigan town centre on Sunday, after two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Runners and walkers tackling the half marathon and 10-mile races will set off from Market Street at 9.30am, following by participants in the 5km race at 10.15am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone will be given a medal as they cross the finishing line, with T-shirts also presented to half marathon finishers.

It will then be the turn of youngsters, as the popular family mile returns at 1pm.

Run Wigan Festival is one of the borough’s flagship sporting events organised by charity Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Hundreds of people have signed up for the races so far, with registration set to close at midnight on Thursday.

Run Wigan Festival's 5km race in 2019

To register to take part or find out more, go to runwiganfestivals.co.uk