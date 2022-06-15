The light-hearted Scrufts, will take place at Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday June 26, from 11am to 3pm and attractions will include a DJ, street food, bar and all things “doggie” including a pet food stall and dog charity stalls. Entry will be free of charge.

There is a total of 10 categories and prizes will be awarded to the winners of each which include: best old timer, quickest sit, best party trick, best junior handler, best rescue and of course, the best in show and entry per class is £3 per dog.

Scrufts Dog Show at Haigh Woodland Park 2021. .

There will also be a hoopers demonstration: a fun, all-inclusive dog sport with Standish dog trainer Jo and her team providing demonstrations on the day.

Proceeds from the event going to Dogs For Good, an organisation which offers assistance dogs for adults and children with disabilities and autistic youngsters, and community dogs which offer therapy in neighbourhood and school settings.

Event organiser, Two Left Feet Tap has raised over £2,000 for the charity whose representatives are to attend the day along with the RSPCA and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Haigh Scrufts first ran in 2018 when Two Left Feet Tap organised a grand celebration for the unsung heroes of the canine world.

It was such a success it went ahead again 2019 but could not be held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.