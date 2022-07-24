The girls of the Miss Sutcliffe School of Dance in Pemberton spent 10 days in San Sebastián and came back with a lot more than wonderful memories.

It was a particularly good contest for 13-year-old Ellie-Rose Fenney, daughter of studio owner Jennifer Fenney – who was crowned world champion in the category called acro: a combination of dance and acrobatics.

Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance - Unite Contemporary

She also won silver in classical solo, came fourth in classical repertoire solo and was placed sixth with 14-year-old Lexi Dermott-Denton in classical duet.

Meanwhile the unite contemporary group earned a fourth place and the snowflakes classical group came sixth in their category.

Ellie-Rose was also selected to perform in the prestigious gala.

Jennifer said: “We are so proud of our successes at the dance World Cup. We had a fabulous 10 days competing in San Sebastián.

Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance - snowflakes ballet

"There was so many outstanding achievements for the academy and I am so very proud of each and every student who competed.”

Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance - Ellie-Rose Fenney, acro world champion

Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance - ballet duet Ellie-Rose Fenney and Lexi Dermott-Denton

Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance - quartet ballet

Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance - Ellie-Rose Fenney in action

Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance - Ellie-Rose Fenney world champion