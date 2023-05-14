Streets Apart Festival, will bring life and vibrancy to the town centre on Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9 with a unique festival.

Audiences can expect a parade, live music, DJs, catwalks, live performances, as well as a visit from two, larger than life, curious characters.

The festival comes to Wigan this summer

Streets Apart Festival is the culmination of the three-year cultural programme of the same name, which forms part of Historic England’s High Streets Heritage Action Zones Cultural Programme - a nationwide project helping to make high streets more attractive, engaging and vibrant places for people to live, work and spend time.

The programme is led by The Old Courts in partnership with Wigan Council and six other borough-based organisations: Healthy Arts, Stolen Thread Productions, Wigan Little Theatre, Wigan Local History and Heritage Society, Wigan Buildings Preservation Trust and Wigan Youth Zone.

The two-day celebration is the result of this, long-term collaboration project, aiming to bring world-class cultural activity to King Street.

Kicking off the festival at Mesnes Park on the Saturday is a spectacular parade which will fill the streets with carnival vibes.

Community members of all ages will join the procession, with performances and reveal moments happening along the parade route.

The parade celebrations will continue to King Street, with a street party.

Visitors can expect to see a family-friendly daytime programme, including roaming street performers, art battles, break-dancers, family catwalk extravaganza and more.

As the sun sets, the celebration will continue with DJs and dancers, and headline acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival aims to champion difference and platform alternative art forms.

Exceptional artists from the Manchester Vogue and carnival scene will strut their stuff, alongside local tattoo artists who will create temporary body art for festival goers.

King Street businesses will be partnering with the festival, with premises licenses extending during these hours to see King Street acting as one large outdoor venue.

Food and drink will be available to purchase from King Street businesses to consume on the street.

On the Sunday, activities will be community focused, with performances from local talent and societies, short film screenings, food and craft stalls.

Rosie Scudder, co-artistic director at The Old Courts said: “Streets Apart Festival will be a massive celebration of community and creativity.

"Wigan town centre will play host to a spectacular parade, and King Street will explode with colour and culture.

"This festival is the culmination of years of close partnership work from organisations and individuals across the borough, and new collaborations with internationally renowned creatives.