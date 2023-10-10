Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Council’s Back to Sport team host free bowling sessions on Mondays 10.30am to 12pm at Alexandra Park Bowling Club, Newtown. It’s a free and relaxed way to get out, meet new people and enjoy a drink afterwards. It is free to take part and equipment is provided.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice are hosting a fashion show to raise money on Friday October 13 at Hindley Community Sports and Social Club, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and are available at www.wlh.org.uk.

Oktoberfest will return to Wigan on October 14 at Vibe, King Street

Oktoberfest comes to Wigan on Saturday October 14 at Vibe on King Street. Two sessions (1pm to 5pm and 7pm to 11pm) gives ample opportunity to sample German beers and steins, listen and sing along to oompah bands, and indulge yourself tasting pretzels and bratwursts. Tickets cost £16.75 per session and include entry plus one free drink and can be purchased here.

The DW Stadium will host a careers fair for anyone looking to kickstart a new chapter of their life between 10am and 2pm on Thursday October 19, admission is free.

Tickets are now on sale for Standish Cricket Club’s annual sportsman’s dinner at the DW Stadium on Friday October 20. Guests include ex-Newcastle and England footballer John Beresford, Jamie Sutherland and Austin Knight. Tickets cost £45 each and more information can be requested by emailing [email protected].

A street food market will be launched by the company developing Eckersley Mills from Friday October 20. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of the year will provide an indoor and outdoor pop-up food experience. The aim is to get people used to Eckersley Mills becoming a major visitor attraction for over the next 12 months the first of the big buildings there is going to be transformed and the ground floor will become a large food hall.

Halloween fun will be provided at Haigh Woodland Park

A local CIC that runs community activities is running a barefoot walk in memory of Lady Mabel Bradshaigh. Taking place from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on Sunday October 22 starting at the Plantation Gates at Haigh Hall.

Lots of spooky fun will be had at Haigh Woodland Park from Thursday October 26 to Sunday October 29 with pumpkin picking and the chance to meet Halloween characters.

YMCA Orrell & Cricket Club will host its Community Family Bonfire and Firework Spectacular on Sunday November 5. Entrance is £8 and £2 for children under 14 when accompanied by an adult, gates open at 5pm.