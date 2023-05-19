Wigan allotment association to hold plant sale for first time since lockdown

Members of the Golborne Allotment Association previously held yearly plant sales for the community and had grown quite a following.

Having not held an event since lockdown, they are hoping to get the group back together and have been working hard over the previous few months nurturing the plants ahead of May 20 and 21.

Catherine Evans said the impact that these green spaces had throughout the pandemic cannot be understated.

This is the first event held by Golborne Allotment Association since lockdown restrictions were lifted.

She added: “They were a god send, they were one palce that you could actually go. We carried on working from home but to actually get out and have a bit of fresh air to help you mentally and help relax.”

Running each day from 10am to 1pm at Golborne Parkside, the team of 13 will be selling affordable plants starting at just £1 and the most expensive being £2.50 – for a six pack of plants, making them cheaper than anywhere else.

Catherine hopes that the affordability of the plants on offer can get more people invested in gardening and reap the benefits of what the activity can do for our mood.

Vegetables including tomatoes, peas and cabbage can also be bought that have already been started by the allotment group and simply need to be planted back home.