Wigan allotment association to hold plant sale for first time since lockdown
A green-fingered Wigan group is bringing back an event that hasn’t been staged since the pandemic began.
Members of the Golborne Allotment Association previously held yearly plant sales for the community and had grown quite a following.
Having not held an event since lockdown, they are hoping to get the group back together and have been working hard over the previous few months nurturing the plants ahead of May 20 and 21.
Catherine Evans said the impact that these green spaces had throughout the pandemic cannot be understated.
She added: “They were a god send, they were one palce that you could actually go. We carried on working from home but to actually get out and have a bit of fresh air to help you mentally and help relax.”
Running each day from 10am to 1pm at Golborne Parkside, the team of 13 will be selling affordable plants starting at just £1 and the most expensive being £2.50 – for a six pack of plants, making them cheaper than anywhere else.
Catherine hopes that the affordability of the plants on offer can get more people invested in gardening and reap the benefits of what the activity can do for our mood.
Vegetables including tomatoes, peas and cabbage can also be bought that have already been started by the allotment group and simply need to be planted back home.
Catherine said: “I’ve been handing posters out in the local shops on Slag Lane and everyone seems so excited about it. We didn’t have one last year as some of the group were still a little bit cautious and we hadn’t got the timings right.”