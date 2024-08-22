Wigan shopping centre set to be invaded by superheroes

By Sian Jones
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan shopping centre is set to be taken over by your favourite superheroes.

The Grand Arcade will be visited by various popular characters such as Spiderman, Batman, Deadpool, Wolverine and more on Friday August 23 between 11am-3pm.

People are invited to dress up as their favourite superheroes and will be in the chance of winning a heroic hamper, which will be presented on the day.

The three winners will be spotted and chosen by a secret judge during the event, anytime between 11am - 2:30 pm

