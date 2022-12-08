The Crawford Street venue is making full use of its abundant spaces which include a 150-seat theatre which has a traditional feel and hosts a wide range of shows. An inherited Victorian courtroom sits at the heart of the building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the festive season, The Old Courts are ready to wine, dine and entertain visitors: from grazing platters, panto, silent film, classical concerts, and choirs, with a fresh twist, to a Mad Friday Festival, there is something for everyone to get involved in this Christmas.

The Old Courts in Wigan.

Most Popular

Pendle productions have been invited back to The Old Courts’ theatre this time, with their spectacularly fun family pantomime – Aladdin which runs through to December 23. There will be with catchy songs, wicked dance routines, a superb set, and charming costumes.

On December 14, What the Pluck, will be bringing a dynamic musical performance to The Courtroom. The modern string quartet break the mould of what people might expect a string quartet to be, with an extensive repertoire of pop, rock, film, and classical music that is sure to include something for everyone with classic Christmas songs thrown in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 16, local bands Brother, Indoor Shoes, Shackites and the evening’s headliner, The Flechettes are to take the Grand Vault stage.

On December 18, a Christmas singalong with The Script and Score Choir, is the perfect festive activity for families, friends, and those wanting to get in the Christmas spirit, with hot chocolates and celebratory tipple to toast the Christmas carols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor, Charlie Chaplin, who starred in many silent movies.

Mad Friday, on December 23, is set to be a big night out in the Grand Vault, with a whopping line-up of crowd favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stanleys’ very own Jake Dorsman will be on the decks playing Christmas classics and party favourites. Following that, Casino Club will be playing their Indie Rock covers and original music, next up, all- girl indie-rock band, Mango. Garden Party will also join the line-up. The headliner of the night is an extremely popular tribute, Near Liam Gallagher. This full band are a replica of Liam Gallagher and his band with an identical sound, look and attitude – the full package!

They will be performing hits from all three of Liam’s number one albums as well as Oasis classics, with regular sell out shows they are bound to fill the dancefloor for an unmissable night of classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about what’s on at The Old Courts, visit: https://www.theoldcourts.com/whats-on/