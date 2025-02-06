The Apprentice is back for its 20th year on the BBC 👇

The show will mark its 20th anniversary this month.

Yet more candidates are competing to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar

The Apprentice is back but you might not have the rhythms of the release schedule nailed down quite just yet. The long-running BBC series is now in its 20th year and is still going strong.

A fresh batch of candidates have entered the process hoping to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar. But first they will have to go through weeks of tasks, testing them like never before.

To make sure you don’t get caught out by the TV schedule, here’s when The Apprentice is on this week. As well as which channel you can find it on.

When is The Apprentice on this week?

The Apprentice series 19 returns on Thursday, January 30 | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/Rufina Breskin

The second episode of the long-running series will be broadcast today (February 6). The Apprentice airs weekly on Thursday nights - and will continue to do so over the next couple of months.

Each episode will air on BBC One at 9pm and will run for an hour - with the companion show You’re Fired following on BBC Two at 10pm. If you can’t watch live, it will be available on demand via iPlayer after broadcast.

So make sure to put a ring around Thursdays in your calendar because that is when you can expect episodes of The Apprentice. If there are any changes, we will update this article.

What to expect from The Apprentice this week?

For the second week of the competition, the candidates are tasked with breaking into the music world. They will have to record a single and produce a video to go with it.

The synopsis, via Radio Times, adds: “One team's lack of harmony leads their avatar to flop, while the other's robotic rap fails to hit the high notes. Karren Brady and Tim Campbell monitor progress out in the field, while back in the boardroom, one of the hopefuls fails to chart and is sent home.”

It sounds like plenty of classic The Apprentice hijinks will be on the way. What could possibly go wrong?