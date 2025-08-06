Who is on MasterChef UK this week? Full cast for Heat 1 & 2 and presenters for 2025 series
- MasterChef is back with a new series for 2025.
- The show returns despite sacking both presenters.
- But who are the contestants this week?
A new series of MasterChef has arrived under a bit of a dark cloud. The BBC confirmed after “careful consideration” it had decided to air the new episodes despite sacking both presenters.
Last month, the Beeb made the decision to sack Gregg Wallace and John Torode after investigations into allegations made against them. The latest set of episodes were filmed prior to that and the broadcaster is going ahead with showing them.
Announcing the move, the BBC described it as not being an “easy decision”. It means both will be on hosting duties for the upcoming episodes.
But who will be competing in the first two heats this week? Here’s all you need to know:
Why are Gregg and John presenting MasterChef 2025?
Despite the BBC announcing that it had sacked both Gregg Wallace and John Torode in July, they will be appearing in the latest season of MasterChef. The duo are on hosting duties because the episodes were filmed last year prior to the allegations and investigations.
A spokesperson for the Beeb added: “After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 August. MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part.
“The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey. This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.
“In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters. We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.
“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”
The BBC has yet to make a decision on if it will air the celebrity series or the Christmas special, which was filmed earlier this year. The spokesperson added: “We will confirm our plans later in the year.”
BBC News reports that the broadcast union Bectu raised concerns about the decision to air the episodes. It said bad behaviour "should not be rewarded with prime-time coverage".
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy weighed in during an appearance on BBC Breakfast, saying that as a viewer she "certainly won't be watching it" but added that it wasn't her place to tell broadcasters what they could or couldn't show.
Who is on MasterChef UK this week?
The show will be back for its latest season from tonight (August 6). It will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm with three episodes set to air each week - Wednesday to Friday.
All three episodes will arrive on BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, it has been confirmed. The amateur chefs competing in the first set of heats have been revealed.
Heat 1
- Beth - 40, vocal coach
- Gemma - 32, head of business development
- Gon - 26, recruiter/ Thai boxing coach
- Penelope - 70, writer
- Shaun - 28, digital marketing manager
- Thea - 28, marketing coordinator
Heat 2
- Charlie - 36, landscape gardener
- Claire - 46, copywriter
- Finley - 22, logistics manager/ model
- Gifty - 47, learning support assistant
- Jordan - 31, accountant
- Ruth - 38, nurse
How many people make it to the quarter-finals?
The amateur cooks who take part in the heats will be hoping to make it all the way to the quarter-finals on Friday (August 8). Just three of the chefs from each heat will make it through to the next round - with six facing the critics at the end of the week.
The best chefs from the quarter-finals will make it through to the MasterChef semi-finals and will return later in the season. During the early weeks of the competition, it will follow the format of heat, heat, and then quarter-final.
