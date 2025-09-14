A Misty Morning Wander

Misty morning in the woodland

The first autumn mist greeted us early Sunday morning.

Sunday morning up in Haigh was a good example of how mists can change something usual into something very unusual!

An early morning wander in the woodland with Magnus before the forecast storm arrive around lunchtime really turned into something special by a blanket of dense mist that had formed overnight.

Trees take on some pretty sinister shapes and the slightest breeze gives the mist "body" that moves wispy shapes through distant spaces between trees.

Sunday morning’s mist was a very "heavy" mist so within a few hundred metres of leaving for our walk I could see the moisture that had been left on my coat as I wandered through the woodland.

A question I’ve answered a few times - so why was it a mist and not a fog? If I was driving I think I would have said - grief it’s foggy!

The only difference between mist and fog is visibility. This phenomenon is called fog if the visibility is 1km or less (in the UK for driving purposes the definition of fog is visibility less than 200m, for pilots the distance is 1km). Otherwise it is known as mist. Seen from a distance, mist is bluish, while haze is more brownish.

I must admit Sunday morning's mist was definitely more whitish than blue!

When warm air passes gently over colder sea or land surface the air in contact with the colder surface also cools.

If the air is cooled below its dew point, the air releases moisture and the water droplets settle on the land surface this is DEW.

Some of the water droplets settle on the dust particles, pollutants, and salt present in the air.

These water droplets remain suspended in the air, as they are very small and light. These suspended water droplets form MIST.

MIST: size of water droplets is less than 1 micron, and the visibility is about 1km. When the size of water droplets increases to between 1 to 10 microns the mist becomes dense and is called FOG. Mist is always there before and after FOG.

So now you know!

In 1950s London, as well as most cities, it was hit by dense, green-yellow fog that choked the streets.

Cars edged forwards with passengers sitting on the bonnets shouting instructions. From behind the wheel, drivers could not even see as far as their own headlights.

In London’s East End, people could not see their own feet. Yet dock workers reported that, in crane cabins 50ft above the ground, the skies were quite clear. Below them, the smog lay like a dark sea.

The scale of the pollution was incredible. Every day, 1,000 tonnes of smoke belched from London’s chimneys, emitting 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, 140 tonnes of hydrochloric acid and 14 tonnes of fluorine compounds.

Even more deadly, 800 tonnes of sulphuric acid was formed as sulphur dioxide coming from chimneys mixed with moisture in the air.

The acid burned the back of the throat, bringing on choking fits. It caused inflammation of the lungs, especially in children, the old and people with bronchial illness.

Thousands died, suffocating from within. As the death toll mounted, undertakers ran out of coffins.

Thank God that the legislation on clean air had a real impact and "pea soupers" are a thing of the past.

I must admit I love a good mist in the woodland!