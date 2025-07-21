Labour is taking back control of football for the fans

Lisa Nandy MP at the Brick Community Stadium

Last Tuesday, the Football Governance Bill passed its final stages in Parliament. For myself and for our town, this is more than just a piece of legislation or a delivered manifesto commitment. It is the culmination of years of hard work to fix the foundations of football and end the misery that too many football fans have been forced to endure for far too long.

Football is one of our country’s greatest cultural exports, watched by billions globally and with many of the best clubs and players in the sport, it is loved by people across the world. But in recent years the success of English Football has been undermined and overshadowed by irresponsible owners who have caused financial catastrophes for the clubs unfortunate enough to have had to deal with them.

This is a story which we are sadly too familiar with in our town. Twice in three years Wiganers have had to fight to save our Club and I was proud to support their amazing efforts every step of the way. Without the dedication and commitment of Latics fans we would not have won. Wigan Athletic should have never been in such a position and I was determined that it must be the last time it happens to football fans.

That’s why it is my immense privilege in my role as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport to have delivered this Bill. The Independent Football Regulator it creates will protect the future of English football by promoting financial soundness for clubs and the sport as a whole. It will also work to preserve the heritage aspects of clubs, something that I know matters deeply to fans from my work with the amazing Wigan Athletic Supporters Trust.

The new regulator will cover all clubs in the top 5 tiers of men’s football and will defend clubs and their fans against unscrupulous owners. To do this we have created a new owners’ and directors’ test and we will require clubs to seek the regulator’s pre-approval for any sales or stadium relocations. We have also set a minimum level of fan engagement, requiring regular consultations with fans. This is especially important for identity and heritage and clubs will need to demonstrate a majority of fans support any proposed changes.

Following additional changes to the Bill in Parliament the protections for fans have been strengthened further. Clubs will need provide effective engagement with supporters on ticket prices and the regulator has the power to compel clubs to democratically select their fan representatives ensuring that there will be meaningful engagement with as many supporters as possible.

The regulator is entirely independent of the Government and will be light-touch in most cases, whilst still able to intervene effectively when a club is at risk or when owners are acting irresponsibly. Most importantly, these measures will ensure that clubs can remain the heart of their communities for generations to come. This is for Wigan Athletic and for football fans everywhere.