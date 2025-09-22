The Hillsborough Law will help ensure truth and justice are never concealed again

Lisa Nandy MP

Last week marked an historic moment as the Government introduced the Hillsborough Law to Parliament. It is the culmination of decades of passionate and determined campaigning for justice by the families of all those who died at Hillsborough in 1989.

The new legislation will be truly transformational, providing the largest expansion of legal aid in over a decade for bereaved families, including non-means tested help and support at inquests. Crucially, it will also introduce a legal duty of candour for all public bodies and officials, meaning they must act with honesty and integrity at all times, alongside criminal sanctions for those who mislead the public.

Beyond just legal changes, the government are determined that this law will mark a turning point for the culture of the public sector. It will cement the principles of public office by placing a duty upon all public bodies to promote ethical conduct amongst their staff.

This legal and cultural change has been long overdue and is a testament to the valiant campaigning of the Hillsborough families who fought for justice against a state apparatus that closed ranks against the victims and sought to deflect and ignore them for so many years. Their tireless efforts mean we will finally have a law dedicated to the 97 fans who tragically lost their lives.

It has been an honour to meet and work with Margaret Aspinall, the inspirational campaigner who led the Hillsborough Families Support Group for many years and also to represent the Hillsborough families in our town. Margaret’s and other campaigners’ combined efforts and resolve have been inspiring to me and to millions across the country.

Their story and their loss are sadly not an isolated incident. From the contaminated blood scandal, Orgreave, and Windrush, to Grenfell and the prosecution of sub-postmasters amongst others, there have been far too many examples in both the past and present of state failures being covered up and victims being ignored and overlooked.

The common thread that connects all these events is that the victimisation of ordinary people by those in positions of power and the use of lawfare to silence their voices and to deny justice when it might prove embarrassing to those whose mistakes or ignorance cost lives and ruined others.

It is a privilege and a great responsibility to have a role in public service and in a democracy those who hold public office are accountable to the public. This law will strengthen that principle, because if public servants are not accountable to the most vulnerable in our society then the system is failing.

I have been pleased to see the support that this new law has gained from across the political spectrum, but it has taken far too long to reach this point. Labour promised in our manifesto to deliver the Hillsborough Law after years of delay and inaction. Now, that promise is becoming a reality and will help us to close a chapter on some of our nation’s darkest days.