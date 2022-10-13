Wigan youngsters can make their own 'squishy sculptures' at art workshop

Ella Louise Jones is wrapping up her artist residency with Wigan STEAM by helping people to make their own “squishy sculptures”.

The squishy shape will be stuffed with pillow inserts and can be decorated with fabric pens and gels with unique patterns, drawings and colour.

Wigan's Grand Arcade shopping centre

The free workshops will be held from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 at the Grand Arcade shopping centre.

Wigan STEAM is part of Let’s Create Art 2022, a UK-wide campaign led by Engage to highlight the role of visual arts engagement in promoting positive well-being.

Ella creates installations, sculptures and costumes centred on kinesthetic learning – learning through bodily movement – and creating tangible interactions between audience and artwork.