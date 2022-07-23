Special reading bench is unveiled outside Wigan township's library

Bookworms-to-be now have a colourful new reason to peek between the covers.

By Richard Bean
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 3:45 pm

More than 100 primary school pupils responded to an appeal for free-spirted designs to adorn this bold new reading bench in the children's play area at the rear of Standish Library in Cross Street.

And the proud parents and grandparents of the 20 winners, whose tigers, owls and foxes were chosen, attended a special unveiling ceremony hosted by The Friends of Standish Library.

Friends of Standish Library (FOSL) community liaison officer Yvonne Winstanley and Standish councillor Debbie Parkinson

The designs have been painted onto the bench by Standish Girl Guides troupe with the three Standish ward councillors - Debbie Parkinson, Judith Atherton and Ray Whittingham - funding the project from their Brighter Borough town hall grants allowance.

Works also included a refurbishment of the library's outdoor children’s area proper, plus re-planting of the Mayflower Memorial flower border.

All pupils who saw their winning designs immortalised on the colourful bench received a commemorative certificate.

Friends of Standish Library community liaison officer Yvonne Winstanley said: "We are all delighted with the outcome.

Members of the Friends of Standish Library with the new reading bench

"I'm sure that the bench is just the place to inspire children to borrow a book and sit down here and let their imagination's run wild.

"It just goes to show what can be achieved when the community works together."

The young winners whose designs were chosen to adorn the reading bench are presented with their certificates
The reading bench outside Standish Library
