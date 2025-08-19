Discover the smart way to move up the housing ladder in Tyldesley
The homebuilder is hosting a part exchange event at Garrett Hall Fields in Mossley Common, Tyldesley, over the bank holiday weekend (August 23 and 24).
Designed to streamline the selling and buying process, part exchange could mean homeowners are just weeks away from moving.
Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris explained: “We’re encouraging homeowners to ditch the DIY this bank holiday and discover the advantages of buying a low maintenance, highly efficient new home in Tyldesley. That ease of living could even start before moving day thanks to part exchange. It’s a simple solution that speeds up selling and buying from months to a matter of weeks.
“There’s no need to bother finding an agent to list with as effectively we become a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s home. We’ll manage the entire process and even pay the survey and agent’s fees. Instead of being held back by complicated chain delays or having to negotiate last minute price haggles, sellers can focus on their new life in their new home.”
Garrett Hall Fields features everything from two-bedroom apartments to substantial detached five-bedroom homes, with prices range from £229,995 to £639,995.
Among the homes available with part exchange is the Chesham, available as a four or five-bedroom property priced from £589,995.
It’s a generously proportioned property, offering 1,765 sq ft of well-planned living space and includes an upgraded kitchen, plus flooring throughout.
There’s a dedicated dining room, with feature bay window, at the front; complemented by a separate lounge with French doors opening out to the rear garden. The combined kitchen, breakfast family room is destined to be the heart of the home and also offers easy access to the garden via bi-fold doors. A utility and cloakroom complete the ground floor.
Upstairs, two of the four-bedrooms have an en-suite meaning the family bathroom serves the other two. There’s also the option to create a fifth bedroom or study on the galleried landing.
For more information about part exchange, visit Garrett Hall Fields, accessed via Lambert Meadow, over the weekend of August 23 and 24 or see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/buying-with-elan/#part-exchange