Comedies and dramas on offer as Wigan and Leigh Film Festival is held in its new home for first time
More than 20 films will be shown over two nights as a popular festival is held for the first time in its new home.
Wigan and Leigh Film Festival returns on September 23 and 24 and will take place at Leigh Film Factory, a 110-seater community cinema on the fourth floor of Leigh Spinners Mill, which the organisation recently unveiled.
It will celebrate the best in zero-budget short film-making and awards will be given out for the best film of the festival, as well as the best animation, North West production, work by a young film-maker and documentary.
In a change to previous years, the film festival’s committee will hand out all the awards instead of the overall winner being decided through an audience’s choice vote.
The line-up is a typically eclectic affair, with films having been selected from as far afield as Iran and Canada and subject matter including war, the environment and taxidermy, with hilarious comedies sitting alongside serious and thought-provoking dramas.
Now in its ninth year, the festival has previously been staged at the Turnpike Centre in Leigh and The Old Courts in Wigan.
Paul Costello, chair of Leigh Film CIO, said: “This festival means so much to us for a number of reasons.
“The festival now has its own home at the new Leigh Film Factory at Spinners Mill, an iconic grade II*-listed building. It’s also the first festival post-Covid where we’ve not had to reduce audience numbers.
“We are excited to screen an amazing line-up of short films over two nights and this year we’ve seen record numbers of submissions. The selection panel really did have their work cut on in shortlisting.
“We are continuing to work with students from Edge Hill University on work placements. It really does feel like everything is in place and the future for film is exciting for the borough. This partnership is invaluable to Edge Hill University, Leigh Film and the borough.”
Tickets for both nights are available, priced at £5 for adults and £3 for students. Doors open at 6pm, with the festival starting at 7pm.
For more information or to buy tickets visit www.wiganleighfilmfestival.org.uk