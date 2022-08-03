New Wigan borough cinema made with a green ethos and from recycled materials is set to open

The new Leigh Film Factory will open later this month within Spinners Mill in Leigh.
It has been made with a green ethos and from recycled materials.
Built by community volunteers, Leigh Film Society is to be housed in the town's grade II-listed landmark building.
The project's director Elizabeth Costello said the film society wanted to be able to offer high-end movies to people living in the Wigan borough.
Read More
She said: "People don't have to go to Manchester or Liverpool, they can come to Leigh and see high-end films.
"We want to put on events like autism-friendly showings and Scandi film nights for the true film buffs.
"We want to make sure that cinema is for everyone."
The not-for-profit society was founded in 2013 and has worked towards creating Leigh Film Factory, which is estimated to cost around £50,000.