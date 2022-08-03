New Wigan borough cinema made with a green ethos and from recycled materials is set to open

The new Leigh Film Factory will open later this month within Spinners Mill in Leigh.

It has been made with a green ethos and from recycled materials.

Built by community volunteers, Leigh Film Society is to be housed in the town's grade II-listed landmark building.

Elizabeth Costello at Leigh Film Factory

The project's director Elizabeth Costello said the film society wanted to be able to offer high-end movies to people living in the Wigan borough.

She said: "People don't have to go to Manchester or Liverpool, they can come to Leigh and see high-end films.

"We want to put on events like autism-friendly showings and Scandi film nights for the true film buffs.

The new cinema will have 110 seats when its doors open

"We want to make sure that cinema is for everyone."

The not-for-profit society was founded in 2013 and has worked towards creating Leigh Film Factory, which is estimated to cost around £50,000.

Kevin Lowe has built the bar and ticket office from reclaimed wood