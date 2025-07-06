Wigan actress Kym Marsh to star in new play Single White Female

By Jenny Garnsworthy
Published 6th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
A new stage production of Single White Female is set to tour the UK and Ireland, starring Wigan’s Kym Marsh.

The play, written by author, journalist and broadcaster Rebecca Reid, is described as a “bold and modern reimagining” of the 1992 psychological thriller.

Former Coronation Street star Kym said: “I am so excited to be bringing this brilliant, brand new and thrilling play to theatres across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

“I remember being totally gripped by the movie when I first saw it in the cinema and could never have imagined back then that I’d be starring in the world premiere of its life on stage.

Kym Marshplaceholder image
Kym Marsh

“Get ready to be thrilled, shocked and entertained and watch out for those stiletto heels.”

placeholder image
Kym, who first shot to fame in the band Hear’Say, went on to play a major role in Coronation Street from 2006 to 2019, before starring in Waterloo Road.

The new play updates the plot of the film, which was itself based on a novel called SWF Seeks Same by John Lutz.

“Full of dark humour and sharp and suspenseful storytelling, this new play updates the original story to the age of social media and all that it brings, in a gripping tale of ambition, obsession, and the desperate need for belonging in an isolated world,” producers said.

The play will open at Brighton’s Theatre Royal on January 9, and will then tour the UK and Ireland until June 13.

Full casting is yet to be announced. Tickets are on sale now.

