Wigan Little Theatre appeals for help in completing the cast for a Dickensian drama

An adaptation of David Copperfield by Deborah McAndrew runs from July 5 to 15 and preparations are already under way.

But WLT has two parts yet to be filled:

Wigan Little Theatre

James Steerforth - a condescending, self-centered villain who charms both women and men. Playing age 20 to 30.

Ham - a likeable and honest man of a generous nature and a boat-builder by trade. Playing 18 to30.

Rehearsals are usually two or three times a week.

A theatre spokeswoman said: “We’d love to hear from you and can promise a rewarding experience at WLT.

“Please contact the director on 01942 323024 or assistant director on 07716 334308 or [email protected]”