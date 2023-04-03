News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Little Theatre appeals for help in completing the cast for a Dickensian drama

Wigan Little Theatre is staging a Charles Dickens classic this summer – but it still has a couple of roles vacant.

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 08:26 BST

An adaptation of David Copperfield by Deborah McAndrew runs from July 5 to 15 and preparations are already under way.

But WLT has two parts yet to be filled:

Wigan Little Theatre
James Steerforth - a condescending, self-centered villain who charms both women and men. Playing age 20 to 30.

Ham - a likeable and honest man of a generous nature and a boat-builder by trade. Playing 18 to30.

Rehearsals are usually two or three times a week.

A theatre spokeswoman said: “We’d love to hear from you and can promise a rewarding experience at WLT.

“Please contact the director on 01942 323024 or assistant director on 07716 334308 or [email protected]

Before then though there are two other productions to enjoy. From April 19 to 29 comes the comedy Di and Viv and Rose; then from May 24 to June 3, it’s the musical Guys and Dolls.

