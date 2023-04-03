Wigan Little Theatre appeals for help in completing the cast for a Dickensian drama
Wigan Little Theatre is staging a Charles Dickens classic this summer – but it still has a couple of roles vacant.
An adaptation of David Copperfield by Deborah McAndrew runs from July 5 to 15 and preparations are already under way.
But WLT has two parts yet to be filled:
James Steerforth - a condescending, self-centered villain who charms both women and men. Playing age 20 to 30.
Ham - a likeable and honest man of a generous nature and a boat-builder by trade. Playing 18 to30.
Rehearsals are usually two or three times a week.
A theatre spokeswoman said: “We’d love to hear from you and can promise a rewarding experience at WLT.
“Please contact the director on 01942 323024 or assistant director on 07716 334308 or [email protected]”
Before then though there are two other productions to enjoy. From April 19 to 29 comes the comedy Di and Viv and Rose; then from May 24 to June 3, it’s the musical Guys and Dolls.