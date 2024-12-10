A Wigan borough town is set to lose a cinema as its operator bids to cut costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cineworld has announced its multiplex in Leigh is one of six to shut.

It has completed a restructuring plan with cost-saving initiatives, including the reduction of rents to market level at several UK sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it says the landlords of six cinemas around the UK chose to “reclaim their properties".

Cineworld in Leigh is to close

It will come as a blow for movie lovers, who had to travel to neighbouring towns’ cinemas for years until Cineworld opened in 2011 at The Loom, on Spinning Jenny Way.

The £50m major retail and leisure park development was built on the site of the former Barlo radiator works and was opened by Andy Burnham, who was then Leigh’s MP.

At the time, the fully-digital multiplex was one of the most technologically-advanced cinemas in the North West, with four screens capable of showing films in 3D, and its first screening was the Twilight film Breaking Dawn Part 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the venue in Leigh, cinemas in Castleford, Middlesbrough, Northampton, Poole and Weymouth will shut.

Five other sites have already closed since the company’s plan was announced in July.

Javier Sotomayor, president of Cineworld International, said: "The successful completion of our restructuring plan, achieved with the crucial support of our landlords, protects thousands of jobs across the UK and provides us with the financial stability to continue investing in delivering extraordinary experiences for our valued customers.

"This milestone sets the stage for a brighter future, enabling Cineworld to continue sharing joy in communities across the UK for many years to come.”