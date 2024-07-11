Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six young people from Tyldesley have won an art competition as part of a collaboration between Wigan Council and the team behind the restoration of one its historic library buildings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented school pupils created artworks featuring their favourite things about the town.

Harrie from Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Gabriel from Hindsford, Shermine from St George’s and Elsie, Lucas and Peter from St Ambrose Barlow were presented with prizes; drawing materials and a framed version of their drawing, plus a voucher donated jointly by Sterling Services and local business The Slush Father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competition winners gather with representatives from Wigan Council and Sterling Services

Sterling Services is the contractor tasked with restoring the original Tyldesley Library, a grade two listed building, to its former glory.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “With work on Tyldesley Library moving forward nicely, it was brilliant to see local schoolchildren showcasing their amazing artistic skills to share their favourite things about the town.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Sterling Services on this project and look forward to reopening the building on its completion.”

Tyldesley Library is a Carnegie library, gifted to the people of Tyldesley, which opened in 1909.

As part of its commitment to social value, Sterling Services has also been providing support to the Mining Museum at Astley Green – helping them to create a sensory garden for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team have also delivered presentations to local secondary school pupils about careers in construction.

Paul Blennerhassett, managing director at Sterling Services, added:

“We were over the moon to secure the contract to work on Tyldesley Library, to transform it in keeping with its original features.

“We’ve been really impressed with the standard of entries to our art competition, and it was lovely to be able to treat the winners with art materials, a voucher to the Slush Father and their artwork displayed outside the temporary library building.”

To find out more about Wigan Libraries, please visit: wigan.gov.uk/libraries