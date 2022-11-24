Budget supermarket Lidl reveals plans to build its ninth store in Wigan

Lidl GB is looking to open a new supermarket – its ninth in the borough – on Templeton Road in Platt Bridge, as well as a Starbucks coffee shop with a drive-through.

The proposed multi million-pound site would be open seven days a week, including on bank holidays, and would create around 40 jobs.

Lidl, Platt Bridge.

Plans for the new supermarket include a sales area with features such as an in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing facilities.

The store would be accessed from Templeton Road and have 111 car parking spaces, including eight accessible spaces, nine parent and child spaces, and two electric vehicle charging spaces.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property Robert Lawton said: “We are delighted to announce plans to bring a new Lidl supermarket to serve Platt Bridge.

"We have long been committed to serving the communities in and around Wigan and the new development will provide even more local people with greater access to high quality, affordable produce."

Lidl has become the sixth largest supermarket in the UK and already has a number of stores in the borough.

Residents are invited to attend a public exhibition from 3pm to 7pm today at Platt Bridge Community Centre.

Mr Lawton said: "We hope that as many people as possible are able to participate in this public consultation and look forward to sharing and discussing our plans with everyone.”

