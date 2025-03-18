Watch today’s top business stories - in under two minutes.

Hello, and welcome to the latest business bulletin on Tuesday March 18.

The UK’s largest pawnbroker, H&T Group, has revealed higher profits for the past 12 months in a record-breaking performance as pressure on consumer finances helped drive higher demand for pawnbroking.

Another listed firm reporting strong results is regeneration specialist Harworth Group, which has hailed record revenue and land sales, boosted by deals with Microsoft and Frasers Group.

One business leaving the London market is Gusbourne after deciding its future is better served as a private entity. The premium English still and sparkling wine producer is set to delist from AIM, with today marking the final day of trading for its ordinary shares on the exchange.

Motorway services firm boosts profits

Westmorland, a family-owned motorway services operator behind prominent sites in the North West and South West of England and in Scotland, has reported increased profits. In 2023, Claire Balding and Frank Skinner spoke about their love for Tebay Services on BBC's The One Show, with fellow guest Coleen Rooney confirming she had heard about the service station's reputation.

Gloucester Services farm shop. Image credit: Westmorland | Gloucester Services farm shop. Image credit: Westmorland

The Westmorland service stations, including Tebay and Gloucester, showcase local produce in their farm shops and cafes and have attracted support from celebrities.

And finally, bubble tea brand Gong Cha has announced major UK expansion plans after agreeing a deal to open hundreds of stores and create thousands of jobs. That's all for today. More tomorrow.