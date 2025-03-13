Call for employers in the North West to play their part in boosting access to justice

Lord Ponsonby is calling on employers in the North West to add being a magistrate to their volunteering policies or Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) guidance in a bid to boost candidate numbers This comes as 80% of employers in the region cite the benefits of their staff volunteering more generally, yet less than half of hiring managers in this area say their organisation actively encourages staff to volunteer as a magistrate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government is calling for employers in the North West to actively promote and support the voluntary role of magistrates within their workforce. Employers are being encouraged to support their staff in balancing both their personal and judicial duties as well as add the magistracy to volunteering policies or CSR guidance for staff.

The appeal comes from Lord Ponsonby, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice. New research highlights more than two thirds (67%) of hiring personnel at their organisation in the North West agree that volunteering as a magistrate benefits the employee and the employer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, just 42% of those surveyed in this region say their organisation actively encourages staff to volunteer as a magistrate.

Workplaces in the North West to promote magistrate role

The research from the magistrate recruitment campaign, run by the Ministry of Justice, surveyed 2,001 managers in England and Wales involved in hiring processes. In the North West the survey found resounding support for the benefits that volunteering, particularly as a magistrate, brings to their organisation, including:

Employees developing transferable skills like critical analysis, time management and conflict resolution (44%) Companies positively contributing to their local communities (44%) Employees being more motivated (34%) A boost in employee productivity (30%) Increased employee satisfaction (29%) The appeal to organisations is part of a renewed drive to encourage and enable more people to volunteer for the magistracy across England and Wales. It is also to ensure the magistracy represents the community it serves. Being a magistrate is a flexible, part-time voluntary role that can fit around other commitments, including full-time employment.

Encouragingly, 87% of hiring managers in the North West would support their organisation to add the magistrate role to the company’s volunteering suggestions, to raise awareness of the position. When looking for new talent, 71% of those in the region involved in the hiring process at their organisation say they would be more likely to hire someone with previous volunteering experience. 56% agree that they would be more likely to consider hiring a candidate who is already a magistrate, demonstrating the reputation and prestige being a magistrate brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, the research suggests a disparity between ambition and awareness regarding the role and their readiness to support staff who are interested in it: 45% aren’t aware that being a magistrate is an unpaid, voluntary role Just under a quarter (23%) said they didn’t have a good understanding of their legal requirements to support as an employer 26% wouldn’t know how to support a colleague if they wanted to become a magistrate

Lizzie Smith, Director of Workforce at NHS England has seen first-hand the benefits of having magistrates within their workforce, she says, “Magistrates in our workforce bring transferable skills that they can use in their day-to-day role too. From critical thinking and being able to manage tricky situations, to being able to see things from another point of view. Taking on the voluntary role also demonstrates a commitment to serving society and making a difference, which is why we value the role so much in staff and new recruits. I would really encourage other business and organisations to raise the profile of the role within their workforce.”

Lizzie offers her top tips for raising awareness of the role and supporting colleagues who want to join the magistracy: The easiest and quickest way to make people aware of the role is to add information to your company’s volunteering CSR guidance or policy. Find out if there are magistrates within your organisation already and see if they’re open to talking about the role to colleagues. Celebrating their work through awards, newsletters or special events is also an effective way to show other staff what being a magistrate means. Allow employees to discuss adjusting their work schedules to accommodate their magistrate duties, and if possible, consider offering paid leave for the days required for magistrate to sit in court. Consider offering mentoring and support networks for employees who are interested in or already serving as a magistrate in the community. You could even collaborate with local courts or legal organisations who can help you to arrange information sessions and support for interested employees.

The Ministry of Justice is hosting a breakfast event on 17th March in Westminster with Lord Ponsonby to help employers understand the benefits of having magistrates on their teams. Attendees include current magistrates and employers who have magistrates within their workforce. The event will also showcase how to best support employees wanting to volunteer in the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Ponsonby, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice, says: “Magistrates play a vital role in the justice system and contribute to a fair and accessible legal process for the public. It’s important that magistrates come from all walks of life and that the bench reflects the society we serve. Employers play an important part in enabling working people to sit as magistrates, which is why we’re calling on them today to raise the profile of this positive voluntary role within their organisation.”

In the next year, the Ministry of Justice is looking to recruit up to 2,000 new magistrates from all walks of life. There are currently 14,576 magistrates in post in England and Wales.

To find out more about how you can support your employees to volunteer as magistrates, visit the Employer Advice page on the I can be a magistrate website.