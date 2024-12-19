Care home group's Winter Wonderland supports a Wigan charity

A care home group’s Winter Wonderland has provided a prominent local charity a boost this Christmas by gifting almost £1,000 worth of toys and funds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millennium Care’s Winter Wonderland event was held at the Group’s Standish Care Village, home to Lakeside and Worthington Lake Care Homes, and the site of the upcoming Specialist Dementia Nursing Home, Langtree, set to open in 2025.

Local small businesses showcased their products at stalls, offering handmade Christmas cards, dried flower creations, and candles, while Lakeside Care Home staff kept everyone stocked up with turkey and stuffing barms, hot chocolate, and homemade sweet treats. The village’s information hub was transformed into Santa’s Grotto, where children and residents had the opportunity to meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All proceeds from the event, along with a collection of new toys, were donated to The Brick, a Wigan-based anti-poverty charity, bringing the total value of contributions to nearly £1,000.

Rob Shawcross (Maintenance Man at Millennium Care) and Edna Shields (Millennium Care resident)

The donated toys will be distributed to local families in need and made available in the charity’s Food Community shop.

Earlier this year, Millennium Care announced a partnership with The Brick, pledging 12 months’ worth of food and essential item donations to support the charity. Additionally, in September, a food pantry at Millennium Care’s Norley Hall Care Home was launched in collaboration with The Brick, which has since provided over 460 bags of food and essential household items to the Wigan community.

Gail Howard, Home Manager at Lakeside Care Home said:

“The Winter Wonderland helped to bring market stalls to residents who can’t get out to go to the local Christmas markets. It was such a special way for them to reminisce about past Christmases. Staff got to join in too, bringing their little ones along to meet Santa. Plus, a few relatives had their own stalls, so it was amazing to be able to support them while creating a magical day for everyone!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Webb, Marketing & Communications Manager at The Brick said:

“We are so grateful for the generous donation of toys and cash from Millennium Care. Their support allows us to provide Christmas toys and food to families who might otherwise go without this year.

“Without the incredible help of our business partners, this simply wouldn’t be possible. Thank you for making such a meaningful difference in our community this Christmas.”

For more information about Millennium Care’s Standish Care Village please visit www.millennium-care.co.uk/standish-care-village/