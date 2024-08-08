Cocktail bar to become new Wigan micropub
Lady Mabel on Wigan Lane will be rebranded into the Swill House which is opening in November.
The micropub will offer a full and diverse range of real ales, draughts and spirits but on a smaller and more intimate scale.
It will also undergo an £80,000 refurbishment.
Lady Mabel was the first bar owned by OV-Group, who now operate several establishments in Wigan, Bolton, Chorley and North Wales, including the iconic Cherry Gardens pub.
Operations director Jordan Dempsey said: “The demand for now is for real ales, craft ales and micropubs.
“With us having the Cherry Gardens, the premises where the Swill House is going to be and the Charles Dickens, we’re going to be expanding our offering and creating something like an ale trail.
“Something that is going to pull people to the lane.
“Its not about us just having the custom as well, its about offering it to other venues and working in partnership with them.
“We’re giving Wigan Lane a push, where Lady Mabel’s is we’re the step between the top and bottom of the lane.
"There is going to be a refurbishment taking place which will be around £80,000.
"That will be a full rip-out of the venue and we’ll be introducing things like log burners, real ales, comfier seats and soft furnishings.
"We’re going to give it a traditional pub feel but on a smaller scale and will be working with local breweries.”
Lady Mabel will not disappear and will instead become a concept across the group’s venues.
There are even talks to incorporate it in a few new developments within the borough.
They decided to change the venue due to Wigan Lane developing over the years.
Jordan added: “Lady Mabel has been there now for around three years.
"Wigan Lane was very different when we took over with regards to the clientele.
"It will be staying but it is going to become a concept within our company called Lady Mabel Bars.
“Lady Mabel will be going into our sites with external bars such as the Cherry Gardens and then there will be one in our other sites in Bolton, Wales and Chorley.
"We’re looking at other ventures for it too including Trencherfield Mill and Galleries25.”
