A share of £450,000 from the Jigsaw Foundation fund will help assist organisations across Greater Manchester.

Set up in 2019 by housing provider Jigsaw Homes Group, the foundation has provided £413,926 in grants over the last four years.

In 2022, Housing for Over-55s scheme Sandringham Court received £2,000 in funding to set up the Get Together Club and host a range of activities including afternoon tea, entertainment evenings and a gardneing club.

The Jigsaw Foundation will provide £450,000 gro groups and charities across Greater Manchester.

This was instrumental in reducing social isolation experienced by the residents and helped to improve their mental health, and proved that funding of any size can have a huge impact on people.

The Brick Works Training Facility has also benefitted from Jigsaw Foundation funding. The charity, which strives to relieve and prevent homelessness, has been able to train people in areas such as carpentry, mechanics and catering, and then gain qualifications to move into employment. All thanks to a £9,975 grant.

Sarah Keenan, the foundation’s rewards and scrutiny manager at Jigsaw Homes Group, said: “The Jigsaw Foundation has continuously been a real support system to those in our local communities by ensuring a wide range of projects can receive a transformative amount of funding that they may not have otherwise had access to."

A total of £5,800 for the Homeless Support Project supported food waste collections and provided cupboard staples to produce meals. PPE, cleaning materials and free food parcels for those in the community battling food poverty.

Pennington House Residents Group received £6,862 for residents to enjoy day trips out and social events, helping to improve their wellbeing and combat social isolation.

Ms Keenan added: “I am proud that we can continue to enrich the lives of our residents thanks to the positive impact of the projects we support and continue to invest in our neighbourhoods, especially in these challenging times.”