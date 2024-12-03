More than 60 warm, welcoming spaces made up of community hubs and council buildings are open across Wigan borough.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its third year, the scheme – which has been brought together as part of the local authority’s Here for You cost of living campaign – aims to reduce social isolation while tackling the impact of rising costs.

Coun Susan Gambles, cabinet member for welfare at Wigan Council, said: “There is no denying that we have faced considerable challenges with rising costs over the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As our community response to the Covid19 pandemic demonstrated, when we work as a team, we are stronger and by working together we can reach the residents that need us most.

Coun Susan Gambles and assistant director for customer experience and support, Jo Mitchell, at Wigan Library's warm welcoming space

“We’re proud to join forces with our community networks once again to open this network of warm, welcoming spaces.”

The authority’s Here for You campaign was launched in 2022 and directs residents to services, organisations, resources and offers help and advice with benefits and welfare support, borrowing wisely, keeping warm and eating well.

Its key message remains the same, with residents being urged to come forward for support as early as possible so that council officers can point them in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the warm spaces set to open is hosted by Heart Communities CIC, who are opening a space at their home in Spinners Mill.

Lisa Michelle, Director of Heart Communities CIC said "It's been amazing to be part of the borough's Warm and Welcoming Spaces offer for the last few years, and now into 2025. People have attended our Heart Warmers art socials to engage in some creative activity, and have made some great connections friendships in the process.

"What has made Heart Warmers so successful is that we provide everything you need, all you need is to arrive and you can spend as long or as short a time as you like. With no pressure on finances, or the need to commit to anything regular, people get so much out of it, and we're grateful for the support Wigan Council and The National Lottery Community Fund has given us to keep this going."

Councillor Gambles added: “Each of our warm, welcoming spaces is different in what it offers but what we can promise is if you do visit, you’ll be given a warm Wigan borough welcome.”