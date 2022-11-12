Holland Hall Hotel in Up Holland, which dates back to the 16th century, was judged joint runner-up in the Venue (Hotel) category at The Wedding Industry Awards' 2023 North West Regional event held in Burnley on November 8.

Bill Kenyon, owner of Holland Hall Hotel said: "It was Churchill who said words to the effect that when 'you're going through hell, keep going'.

"There's no doubt the hospitality industry has gone through hell these past few years, as have the couples, families and friends who have seen multiple pandemic cancellations and postponements of weddings.

Holland Hall has been named as highly recommended for weddings

"But today we're in wedding heaven - the team battled through the pandemic, then were faced with an economic downturn, staff shortages, price increases, you name it, but have come through to be named one of the best.

"This award is for everyone at Holland Hall Hotel who has dug in, made weddings happen, rescued weddings when venues around the region have been forced into closure or had to take on Government asylum-seeker contracts simply to survive.

"I feel for those businesses that have been backed into economic corners and had to make incredibly difficult decisions, but I feel proud of the Holland Hall Hotel team as they've delivered smile after smile for couples finally managing to tie the knot."

The hotel has had a million pound revamp

The hotel, which Mr Kenyon acquired in 2018, has undergone a £1m-plus refurbishment and restoration, creating a specialist event wing alongside updated rooms hotel accommodation.

There is also a new bar called The Pub at Holland Hall, as well as a pandemic-delayed but soon-to-open restaurant, and, in the process, the discovery of hidden features including secret staircases and priest holes dating back hundreds of years.

Early this year the venue came to the rescue of several couples who had been planning to tie the knot at Park Hall in Charnock Richard but were suddenly in crisis when the new owners pulled the plug.

Among those helped were Wigan couple Adam Weate and Danielle Sugden who had already seen their wedding day cancelled twice due to Covid.