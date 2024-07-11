Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The lender has slashed its mortgage rates, which could shape first-time buyers’ homeownership journeys 🏡

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Direct has lowered mortgage rates, following similar moves by other major lenders

Its reductions apply to two, three and five-year fixed repayment mortgages, benefiting first-time buyers

Cuts include a two-year fixed-rate deal for borrowers with a 15% deposit, dropping from 5.16% to 4.99%

Economists predict a potential reduction in the Bank of England base rate from its current 16-year high of 5.25%

Lenders such as Halifax, HSBC UK, Barclays, and others have also adjusted their mortgage rates recently to attract more business

First Direct has reduced its mortgage rates, lowering them by up to 0.17 percentage points following recent rate cuts by other major lenders last week.

The bank has decreased rates across its range of two, three and five-year fixed repayment mortgages available to first-time buyers and home movers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the reductions is a cut on a two-year fixed-rate deal for borrowers with a 15% deposit. This rate is now set at 4.99%, down from 5.16%.

Liam O’Hara, head of mortgages at First Direct said: “We’re pleased to be reducing our rates across our range of two, three and five-year fixed mortgages, across LTVs (loans to value) from 60% to 95%.

“We see the highest demand for those products and today’s changes will help people making their first steps on the ladder, or those moving into their next home.”

Economists anticipate that the Bank of England base rate, currently at a 16-year high of 5.25%, will be reduced at the next vote on 1 August. There are already indications of mortgage rates from lenders beginning to decrease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFP via Getty Images

Last week, Halifax, HSBC UK, Barclays, Santander, NatWest and Yorkshire Building Society were among those to shake up their ranges, with some lenders cutting their mortgage rates more than once over the past couple of weeks.

Ben Merritt, the Yorkshire Building Society’s director of mortgages, said last week that market conditions had allowed it to reduce rates on several products across its range.

Some commentators have also suggested that the need to generate more business and ramp up their summer sales may be motivating lenders to tweak their rates. There have also been some recent signs that the choice of mortgage products is improving.

Financial information website Moneyfacts said this week that it had counted 361 mortgage products available for people with 5% deposits at the start of July, marking the highest total since May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People looking for low deposit deals are often first-time buyers. Moneyfacts looked at data for the first available day of each month for the research.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on how these mortgage rate reductions could impact your plans to buy a home or refinance. Are you considering taking advantage of these lower rates? Share your thoughts in the comments section.