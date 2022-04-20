That’s why we’re offering Wigan Today readers the first month of a pay-monthly digital subscription for free, then four months at half price.

There's never been a better time to sign up to a subscription when you can try out all we have to offer for free!

And when you go for our Digital+ package, you can enjoy an ad-free article experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Today spring subscriptions offer

Read all of the articles you want, enjoying an ad-free news experience with Digital+. Or if you sign up for our Digital package, you can read with 70 per cent fewer ads.

Subscription features include unlimited access to our website, access to all Premium articles, a curated selection of loyalty discounts and giveaways and more!