A Wigan dad fears he has lost both £150 and the venue for his baby son’s christening due to the suspected closure of a popular bar and restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Scott and his wife Raisa Scott-Wilson booked Hedera, on Millgate, in Wigan town centre, for the reception in October.

It was set to be an extra special occasion for the family as their son Gabriel, who was born in March, is a “rainbow” baby, welcomed after their daughter Samara was born sleeping in April last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But their plans now appear to be in tatters as they have not been able to contact anyone at Hedera since paying a £150 deposit for the booking.

Hedera

Mr Scott, 36, from Platt Bridge, said: “We were looking for a venue that would allow external catering and my wife found Hedera. She messaged them and they said they allowed external catering, but we would have to pay a £150 deposit for the room.

"We had a look around on July 4 and it seemed really good.

"We transferred the money on July 15. My wife messaged them to say she had transferred it and they replied straight away to say they would be in touch the following week.

Dan Scott

"We never heard anything back.”

The couple have since made many phone calls and sent messages to Hedera, but have had no response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Scott asked in a Facebook group if the venue had closed and people replied to say they had attended an event there on Sunday, July 27.

But someone else said their son had been told it was closing down when he turned up on Friday, August 1.

Mr Scott, who works as a civil servant, said: “I have tried ringing them again. I went on Saturday night to have a look and it was all closed down and shuttered. I have messaged asking them to return the money.”

He believes the bar and restaurant has closed and is looking into going through the small claims court to retrieve the £150 deposit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It feels disgusting,” he said. “We are trying to make it extra special for our son. It feels like they have taken a baby’s money.”

Mr Scott is now looking for an alternative venue for Gabriel’s christening, but he fears the same thing could happen if he pays a deposit elsewhere.

The Wigan Observer has made multiple attempts to contact Hedera but has also not received a response.

A spokesman for Wigan Council said the venue’s licence had been surrendered, meaning alcohol can no longer be sold there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suggested Mr Scott – and anyone else affected by the closure – contacts Citizens Advice Consumer Service for help.

Just two months ago, bosses at Hedera had to call in pest exterminators after rats were spotted outside the premises.

They insisted that exterminators had given the interior of the tapas bar a clean bill of health, with the vermin problem being concentrated under external decking.

Building work nearby, along with food littering, was blamed for the problem and bosses called on other businesses in The Wiend area to take similar measures.