Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Waterside Inn in Leigh shut its doors when lockdown was imposed in March 2020 and it was announced six months later that it would not reopen due to the pandemic and “other mitigating factors”.

The building, which is located off Twist Lane next to the canal, has been shut ever since and it is alleged that two burglaries took place there in March last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in November a post on its Facebook page announced that it would be reopening and staff recruitment began.

The Waterside Inn in Leigh has been closed since 2020

Last month, a post said: “I’m Nicola the new general manager, bringing over 20 years experience I’m excited, along with our owners to open the doors to you, the people of Leigh.

"The place has been revamped, and looks incredible!

“We have a wide selection of draught beers, real ales, wines and cocktails along with the most delicious food offerings.

"We are a fresh food kitchen that use only the best locally sourced ingredients for all our mouth-watering dishes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now been announced that The Waterside will open at noon on Thursday, April 25.

News of the pub’s return was welcomed on social media.

Hayley Norris wrote: “Can’t wait wishing you all the luck in the world.”

Matthew Tolley said: “I was the resident DJ there about 15 years ago. It was always a good night and really busy. Hopefully it’s the same again.”