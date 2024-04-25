Delight as opening date is announced for popular canalside pub which closed during pandemic
The Waterside Inn in Leigh shut its doors when lockdown was imposed in March 2020 and it was announced six months later that it would not reopen due to the pandemic and “other mitigating factors”.
The building, which is located off Twist Lane next to the canal, has been shut ever since and it is alleged that two burglaries took place there in March last year.
But in November a post on its Facebook page announced that it would be reopening and staff recruitment began.
Last month, a post said: “I’m Nicola the new general manager, bringing over 20 years experience I’m excited, along with our owners to open the doors to you, the people of Leigh.
"The place has been revamped, and looks incredible!
“We have a wide selection of draught beers, real ales, wines and cocktails along with the most delicious food offerings.
"We are a fresh food kitchen that use only the best locally sourced ingredients for all our mouth-watering dishes.”
It has now been announced that The Waterside will open at noon on Thursday, April 25.
News of the pub’s return was welcomed on social media.
Hayley Norris wrote: “Can’t wait wishing you all the luck in the world.”
Matthew Tolley said: “I was the resident DJ there about 15 years ago. It was always a good night and really busy. Hopefully it’s the same again.”
Andrea Watson said: “Cannot wait guys..see u all soon ..missed this place loads.”
