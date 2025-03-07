A restaurant has closed its doors suddenly, just six months after reopening with new owners.

But diners may not have long to wait before returning to the Courtyard Bistro in Lowton, as it is set to operate again.

A post on its Facebook page said: “It is with a heavy heart that Courtyard will now be closed. We thank you so much for the huge support and custom, and of course our great front of house and kitchen teams for their dedication and hard work.

"But as one door closes another door opens! Very excited that the Courtyard will be back shortly with a rebrand and new owners so please stay tuned.

"We will update all very, very soon.”

It is the latest setback for the Stonecross Lane North restaurant, which reopened in October after being closed for more than 12 months.

On that occasion, the business had been up for sale for several months, before suddenly closing “with immediate effect”.

Following the announcement of its current closure, diners replied to the Facebook post to express their dismay.

Sophie Phillips wrote: “Gutted. It's my favourite place and just arranged another girls Saturday bottomless brunch.”

Andrew Bromelow wrote: “I'm so sorry to hear this. My family has enjoyed a number lovely meals here over the years, in all of the bistro's incarnations. Sincere best wishes to you all for the future.”

Chris Sewell wrote: “Sorry to hear that. My wife and myself had our first Sunday lunch with you last Sunday, and what a delight. We wished we had found you sooner. Good luck on the road ahead.”