‘Don’t miss out on West Lancashire funded support’ says Dragons-backed Skelmersdale business owner

The owner of a fast-growing luxury glamping business in Skelmersdale, which gained funding on television show Dragons’ Den, has urged West Lancashire businesses not to miss out on a fully funded business support programme.

In November 2023, Boost; Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub announced a new strategic partnership with West Lancashire Borough Council to give businesses in the borough access to its fully-funded businesses support services.

The partnership, which runs until March 2025, means businesses can access four fully funded growth programmes which help businesses to start, grow, scale and access the finance they need to reach their potential.

Derry Green is owner of Skelmersdale-based Secret Garden Glamping. Derry secured a £100,000 investment from Deborah Meaden on BBC television show Dragons Den in 2023 (aired in January 2024) for five per cent of his business, which has since allowed it to expand by building new pods, recruiting additional staff and acquiring a new glamping pod site.

Derry Green, Secret Garden Glamping

However, Derry’s first external investment, a £250,000 loan from Lancashire County Council’s Rosebud Fund, came after he worked with Boost’s Business Advice Service and Access to Finance service to understand his business strategy and finance needs. Access to Finance also referred Derry to Rosebud and helped him to secure the loan.

Derry said: “Speaking with Access to Finance really changed my perspective about funding. Having someone impartial who could guide me through the different options was really important and made me realise that external funding could accelerate our growth.”

“I would absolutely recommend Boost support. It has been essential to my growth and the help provided has certainly propelled my business to a whole new level. I’m planning to work with Boost again over the coming months.”

Boost was previously funded by Lancashire County Council and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Since November, it has been funded by Lancashire County Council alongside 10 contributing local authorities in Lancashire: West Lancashire as well as Blackburn with Darwen Council, Burnley Council, Chorley Council, Fylde Council, Hyndburn Borough Council, Pendle Borough Council, Preston City Council, South Ribble Borough Council and Wyre Council.

Boost Access to Finance, managed by Lancashire County Council is one of the services available to businesses in West Lancashire. It gives ambitious business with a desire to grow access to impartial and specialist advice from former bank managers and finance experts to understand their funding options, source and secure finance.

Among the other programmes West Lancashire businesses can access is Boost Growth Catalyst, which supports established businesses over three years old to take their business to the next level through a combination of one-to one support as well as masterclasses and peer group sessions.

Scale to Thrive is an exclusive service for businesses over £1m turnover looking to grow 20 per cent per year or those with future scaleup projections. Businesses on the programme are assigned a dedicated scaleup adviser who will work with them, including to create a bespoke scaleup action plan. The support is then tailored to this plan.

Flying Start helps people start a new business or grow a young business through a combination of coaching, mentoring and leadership development. It is delivered by business and social enterprise support organisation Selnet.

Councillor Melissa Parlour, lead member for economic regeneration and growth, West Lancashire Borough Council, said: “Boost has been operating in West Lancashire for over 10 years and has helped hundreds of businesses in our district over this time. The Growth Hub’s reputation for providing the right business support to businesses at the right time is the reason we chose to invest West Lancashire’s UK Shared Prosperity Funding in this partnership with Boost, so that we can help contribute to more West Lancashire success stories like Secret Garden Glamping.”

In addition to its four targeted support programmes, the Growth Hub also operates a specialist Business Support Helpdesk which offers advice and guidance on available local, national and sector business support as well as a Business Advice Service which matches a business with an adviser and includes a business review, a business support action plan, business clinics and regular updates.

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth, Lancashire County Council, said: “Lancashire County Council has provided funding for Boost since its inception in 2013 and has helped over 14,000 business during this time, including Derry Green.

“Our partnership with West Lancashire Borough Council means that, together, we will provide funding through Boost to support businesses in the district at each stage of their journey. Given this partnership currently ends in March 2025, our message to businesses is clear – take advantage of this support while it is available!”