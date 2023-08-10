Catherine Brown and husband Andrew have welcomed the first children to Little Bears Standish, on Almond Brook Road.

It is something Catherine has always wanted to do and she was delighted to secure a premises in the village where she lives.

Catherine Brown, director of Little Bears Standish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have been in education for 32 years and it’s been my dream to run my own nursery. I have done 24 years in specialist provision and the rest of the time starting nurseries in the private sector for other companies, working in chains, and my last setting was a very large setting.

"What I want for Little Bears is very much that home-from-home feeling.

"I have two degrees and my senior is working towards her first degree, so we want care and education to combine with each other.”

The site was previously home to Almond Brook All Stars Nursery, which closed earlier this year after a damning report and “inadequate” rating from Ofsted.

Catherine Brown, director of Little Bears Standish, with senior manager Michelle Simcock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine and Andrew, who are directors of Little Bears, have no links to that organisation and worked hard to transform the site.

There are two buildings – one for the large number of under twos in Standish and another for slightly older tots – along with a garden and summerhouse.

Facilities include a soft play area, spaces for learning vital skills such as communication, maths and literacy, a sensory area and dining area.

They can cater for 60 children in total and have seen so much demand that there are only a few places left from October.

Michelle Simcock, senior manager at Little Bears Standish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Settling-in sessions were held in advance of the nursery opening so the children could meet Catherine and her four employees.

Catherine, who has three sons, is keen to work with as many charities as possible and has already linked up with the Brick-by-Brick project in Wigan, which can provide free nappies and wipes for parents who need them.