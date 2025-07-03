Forrest Recruitment celebrates 40 years of success in the UK recruitment industry

Forrest Recruitment, a well-established name in the UK recruitment industry, is proudly celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Since Stephanie Forrest founded the company in 1985, it has grown from a single office to a network of 8 branches across the North West, becoming a trusted partner for both job seekers and employers.

Known for its focus on office-based roles, Forrest Recruitment has placed tens of thousands of candidates in permanent, temporary, and contract positions over the past four decades. With a reputation for integrity, personal service, and a deep understanding of the local job market, the company has consistently delivered high-quality recruitment solutions to businesses ranging from SMEs to large enterprises.

Speaking on the milestone, Operations Director Louise Gregory said: “40 years is a remarkable milestone, what initially started as a bold vision has grown into something far greater than we could have imagined, we look forward to the many chapters ahead”.

With branches in Warrington, Wilmslow, Liverpool, Manchester, Bolton, Crewe, Altrincham and Wigan, Forrest Recruitment has maintained a strong regional presence. Each branch operates with a team of experienced consultants who are deeply rooted in their local communities, providing a highly personalized service.

Over the years, Forrest Recruitment has adapted to evolving job market trends while maintaining its personal, face-to-face approach—a rare quality in today’s digital-first recruitment landscape.

As the company looks to the future, Forrest Recruitment is expanding its service offerings to meet the demands of a rapidly changing employment landscape.

Their mission remains the same—to connect the right people with the right roles, and to support businesses with recruitment that really works.