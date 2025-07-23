Free ice cream for Wigan hospice staff, volunteers and patients

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
An ice cream vendor whipped up lots of love and community spirit as he doled out free goodies at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Raheim Iqbal, of North West Whippy, was belatedly celebrating National Ice Cream Day with his trip to the charity in Kildare Street, Hindley.

Staff, volunteers and patients were all gifted chilled treats.

Raheim, who is vice-chairman of the Ice Cream Allliance’s North West branch, said: “It is always good to spread a bit of love and what better day to choose for me than National Ice Cream Day.

Raheim Iqbal, of North West Whippy and vice-chairman of Ice Cream Alliance North West branch visits Wigan and Leigh Hospice in Hindley, to give out free ice creams to patients, staff and volunteers to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. He also treated the team and patients at Derian House Children's Hospice, Chorley.

"Coming down to the hospice to give out free ice cream to patients and the organisation's hard-working staff is a nice way of giving something back to the community.”

He said that National Ice Cream Day was actually fell on Sunday (July 20) this year, but he decided to delay his visit and come down to the hospice during the week instead because there would be more staff on duty to treat.

