A hotel venue on the outskirts of Wigan has launched a fresh bid for major expansion.

The Best Western Lancashire Manor Hotel on Prescott Road, Up Holland, is a popular wedding venue and bosses want to increase its capacity by adding another 10 rooms complete with en suite facilities.

The oldest parts of the building date back to the 16th century and have grade II-listed building status, so applicant Double Dutch Hotels Ltd will need special permission from West Lancashire Borough Council planners in order to carry out the work.

The plans were originally submitted in early 2023 but later withdrawn amid highways issues, but the developer hopes that these have now been ironed out.

The application says the two-storey new-build, which is required to cope with business expansion, would be nearest to a previous extension which was added eight years ago and would occupy a redundant service area.

It adds that the scheme has been designed to reflect and adhere sensitively to the surroundings.

The application has been delegated to the corporate director of place and community, who will make the decisions on it unless councillors think it should go to the planning committee.

The position of the proposed extension is located to the most recent building addition following the approval of that add-on 11 years ago.

The area in question is a redundant service area and small car park. The application does not involve any alterations to the original buildings.

A deadline of May 9 has been set for any objections to be lodged.