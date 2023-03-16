News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
7 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Impassioned speeches by trade union leaders as members gather in Wigan town centre

Teachers, doctors, railway workers and other trade unionists came together to make their voices heard at a meeting in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read

Members of several unions have taken industrial action this week, with junior doctors returning to work this morning after a 72-hour strike and teachers on the picket line for the second consecutive day.

Wigan Trades Council organised a meeting on Thursday for members of different unions to come together, share their experiences and rally the troops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan man jailed for 10 years for his part in major drug dealing operation
Speeches were given during the meeting at Little Fifteen
Speeches were given during the meeting at Little Fifteen
Speeches were given during the meeting at Little Fifteen
Most Popular

They left the picket lines to hear speeches from leaders and tuck into refreshments.

Among those in attendance at Little Fifteen, in Wigan town centre, were representatives from the National Education Union (NEU), British Medical Association (BMA), Unite, Unison and the Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A similar event planned for Wednesday lunchtime – to coincide with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt presenting the spring budget – was cancelled so workers could join a demonstration in Manchester city centre instead.

Max Atkins, Wigan NEU's joint secretary
Max Atkins, Wigan NEU's joint secretary
Max Atkins, Wigan NEU's joint secretary
Steve Shaw from the RMT
Steve Shaw from the RMT
Steve Shaw from the RMT
WiganJeremy HuntWigan Trades CouncilUNISONRMT