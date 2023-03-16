Impassioned speeches by trade union leaders as members gather in Wigan town centre

Wigan Trades Council organised a meeting on Thursday for members of different unions to come together, share their experiences and rally the troops.

Speeches were given during the meeting at Little Fifteen

They left the picket lines to hear speeches from leaders and tuck into refreshments.

Among those in attendance at Little Fifteen, in Wigan town centre, were representatives from the National Education Union (NEU), British Medical Association (BMA), Unite, Unison and the Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

A similar event planned for Wednesday lunchtime – to coincide with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt presenting the spring budget – was cancelled so workers could join a demonstration in Manchester city centre instead.

Max Atkins, Wigan NEU's joint secretary