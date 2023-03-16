Impassioned speeches by trade union leaders as members gather in Wigan town centre
Teachers, doctors, railway workers and other trade unionists came together to make their voices heard at a meeting in Wigan.
Members of several unions have taken industrial action this week, with junior doctors returning to work this morning after a 72-hour strike and teachers on the picket line for the second consecutive day.
Wigan Trades Council organised a meeting on Thursday for members of different unions to come together, share their experiences and rally the troops.
They left the picket lines to hear speeches from leaders and tuck into refreshments.
Among those in attendance at Little Fifteen, in Wigan town centre, were representatives from the National Education Union (NEU), British Medical Association (BMA), Unite, Unison and the Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).
A similar event planned for Wednesday lunchtime – to coincide with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt presenting the spring budget – was cancelled so workers could join a demonstration in Manchester city centre instead.